Eastbourne author launches new book at lighthouse where novel is based

Old Town author and journalist Cole Moreton marked the launch of his new book The Lighthouse Keeper with an event at Belle Tout, where the novel is based.

He told stories and sang songs based around the book, which he describes as a story of love and hope, faith and grief and longing.

“The lighthouse has become very special to me, personally,” said Cole, who has spent the last couple of years coming and going as writer in residence at Belle Tout.

On December 5 at the Towner, Cole will present a live performance of words, visuals and songs exploring the world of the novel and real life stories which inspired it.

For details visit www.townereastbourne.org.uk/event/the-light-keeper/