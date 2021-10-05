East Dean prepares for Christmas market

East Dean Village Hall. Photo from Google Maps. SUS-210510-095710001

The organisers of East Dean market are making plans for the festive period.

Miranda Bearns-Lowles, market organiser, said there will be lots of festive stalls and fundraising taking place in December this year.

She said, “We will be fundraising for three charities and the winners will receive a hamper filled with market foods, crafts and produce – the raffle will be drawn on the December 23.”

Christmas in East Dean

Last year nearly £1,000 was raised and this year the chosen charities are Martlets Hospice, Macmillan nurses and the WOLO Foundation.

East Dean market is held every Wednesday from 10am–2pm, with the cafe open from 9.30am–2pm.

On top of this, there were will be a special Christmas market on December 18 from 10am–4pm.

Miranda said, “We will have a wondrous array of festive stalls, selling home made and hand crafted unique gifts, festive foods and drinks, antiques and artisan goods.

“A free Christmas wonderland where children of all ages can write a letter to Father Christmas and give it to him personally.”

There will also be a Christmas trial for children to follow, carol singing and live music.