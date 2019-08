DJ Colin Francis will be performing in Eastbourne this weekend.

The Ministry of Sound Dj will take to the decks at Embassy Club, Cafe and Late Lounge in Pevensey Road on Saturday August 31.

Embassy Nightclub in Pevensey Road, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180124-190423008

The Marbella Sessions starts on Saturday night at 10pm.

Fatman Scoop in Eastbourne