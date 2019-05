Engineers are currently working on a burst water main in Eastbourne’s Hampden Park.

According to South East Water, the main has burst in Willingdon Park Drive and a number of customers have been affected with no water or low pressure.

Stagecoach Buses says it is redirecting services.

A spokesperson said, “Due to a burst water pipe, the 1A/Loop/56 services are diverting to Lindfield Road via Roffrey Avenue and are unable to serve Willingdon Park Drive and part of Lindfield Road.”