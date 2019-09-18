Dispute sparked between two high street retailers in Eastbourne

Proposals to put tables and chairs outside a busy coffee shop in Eastbourne has sparked a dispute from a neighbouring retailer.

Starbucks on Terminus Road has put forward plans to open their shop out into the high street but neighbour Specsavers has objected to the proposals.

A Specsaver spokesperson said, “It has been agreed by East Sussex Highways that a clear pedestrian zone would be put in place on the north and south sides of Terminus Road from Bankers Corner to the junction of Ashford Road.”

According to the spokesperson, the pedestrian zone is set to be put in place after input from disability campaigners concerned at the safety of the street regeneration work.

The spokesperson said, “This means that no advertising boards, merchandise or tables and chairs are permitted in the area from October 1.

“The application is directly in contravention to this order and therefore should not be allowed.”