Deliveroo is preparing to arrive in the town this July – bringing residents food from restaurants and retailers right to their door.

According to Deliveroo, it has seen ‘rapid growth’ this year with restaurants and pubs being shut on and off through covid restrictions and people turning to delivery services.

Harrison Foster, Deliveroo’s UK regional director, said, “We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Hailsham and we’re excited to be launching next month.”

Deliveroo is coming to Hailsham and Peacehaven

According to Deliveroo, the arrival to Hailsham will be ‘a major boost to local businesses, who will be able to reach new customers and grow their offering through delivery’.