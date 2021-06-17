Deliveroo is coming to Hailsham
The popular delivery service Deliveroo is due to launch in Hailsham next month.
Deliveroo is preparing to arrive in the town this July – bringing residents food from restaurants and retailers right to their door.
According to Deliveroo, it has seen ‘rapid growth’ this year with restaurants and pubs being shut on and off through covid restrictions and people turning to delivery services.
Harrison Foster, Deliveroo’s UK regional director, said, “We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Hailsham and we’re excited to be launching next month.”
According to Deliveroo, the arrival to Hailsham will be ‘a major boost to local businesses, who will be able to reach new customers and grow their offering through delivery’.
Restaurants, takeaways and grocery retailers can apply at restaurants.deliveroo.com/en-gb to become a Deliveroo partner.