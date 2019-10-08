Debenhams in Eastbourne announces date to close

Debenhams has today (Tuesday) announced when it will close the doors to its Eastbourne branch.

A spokesperson at the High Street retailer said, “We can confirm we are due to exit the building by January 24 2020.”

The Terminus Road store was named back in April as one of the branches that the long established retailer would be closing in 2020 in a bid to stabilise its finances.

Debenhams has a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) which is resulting in 50 store closures and impacting 1,500 jobs.

Other stores closing are those at Ashford, Canterbury, Chatham, Eastbourne, Folkestone, Slough and Welwyn Garden City.

Eastbourne Debenhams to close