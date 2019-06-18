Country pub on outskirts of Eastbourne to be handed back to brewery

The landlord and lady of a village pub on the outskirts of Eastbourne are handing it back to the brewery as they say it is no longer sustainable.

Peter and Claire Brown have been at the Cricketers’ Arms at Berwick for 24 years but have announced they will be leaving there on Sunday June 30.

The traditional country pub is a Harvey’s Brewery Pub.

In a newsletter to customers, Peter and Claire said they wanted to thank all their loyal customers who have been frequenting the pub for many years.

The couple said, “It is with a heavy heart that we are handing back the tenancy to Harvey’s as it is no longer sustainable.

“Our last trading day will be June 30 – let’s hope the sun will be shining on us.

“Thank you for all your amazing support.”

On July 1 the website and email will be shut down as the couple said the new tenant wants to start afresh.