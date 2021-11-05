Countdown to Eastbourne ice rink is on

Your Eastbourne BID CEO Stephen Holt said, “Already, the response from the public has been phenomenal. Eastbourne’s Lightning Fibre Ice Rink will open at 10am on December 1 and remain open every day (excluding Christmas Day) until January 5.

“Not only will the rink be fully covered, but it is absolutely real ice. So far, 2,000 tickets have been sold, and some popular sessions have already sold out! So – get your skates on and book your tickets now at www.visiteastbournetickets.co.uk/icerink or at the Bandstand, the Welcome Building or the Tourist Information Centre at Seaford to reserve your spaces!”