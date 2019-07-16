Council crackdown on Eastbourne businesses flouting trade waste laws

Town centre businesses which are failing to get rid of their rubbish responsibly are facing a crackdown from Eastbourne council.

The authority is targeting problem areas where firms are creating litter or getting rid of their trade waste illegally either by using public bins, leaving it outside in black sacks for household collection or using bins belonging to other businesses.

All commercial premises that produce waste require a trade waste collection and this has to be picked up and disposed of by a collector registered with the Environment Agency.

Businesses will receive letters and leaflets reminding them of their legal responsibilities regarding waste and their duty to keep outside areas in an acceptable condition. Council staff will be monitoring problem areas on a daily basis and repeated offences could lead to a fine of up to £2,500.

The council’s Jonathan Dow said, “Keeping our town clean is a council priority. We are working with businesses so they are clear about how they must get rid of their waste and their duty to carry out regular clean ups. It is not an effective use of time or resources for our Environment First street cleaners and waste crews to constantly clean up the mess some businesses, particularly a small number of restaurants, are creating. These offenders need to act responsibly or face the consequences.”

Eastbourne’s town centre manager Luke Johnson said, “A clean and tidy town centre is one very simple yet effective way in which businesses can help to encourage more footfall to our town. I will be backing Eastbourne council with this initiative and would like to encourage all town centre businesses to dispose of their waste in the correct, legal manner so we can ensure a healthy high street environment for the future.”