Controversy grows over guest speaker at UKIP conference in Eastbourne

Controversy is growing over a visit to the first conference to be held in Eastbourne’s new Welcome Building later this month by outspoken commentator and broadcaster Katie Hopkins.

The United Kingdom Independence Party south east region has booked conference space within the multi-million pound council run centre for its event on Saturday and Sunday July 12 and 13.

It had also booked a conference reception dinner at the Lansdowne Hotel on the seafront on the Friday evening – with Katie Hopkins believed to be a guest – but that has now been cancelled by the hotel due to unforseen circumstances.

Concern now appears to be growing among the authorities after a Facebook group was set up called Katie Hopkins & UKIP Not Welcome in Eastbourne by the groups, Brighton & Hove Stands Up To Racism and Stand Up To Racism.

Question mark over appearance by Katie Hopkins