These are the Hailsham restaurants that are going to be available on Deliveroo

High street favourites like KFC and Costa Coffee along with local gems like B12 Bar and Kitchen and Bucklers are available to order from..

Co-op in Upper Horsebridge Road, AJ’s Baked, Pizza Bella, Presto t/a Pronto Burgers, Pronto Breakfast and Sweet Tooth Hailsham will also be featured on the app.

The food delivery company said they will continue to add new local restaurants, takeaways and convenience stores to the platform over the coming months.

Deliveroo starts taking orders in Hailsham on July 16. SUS-210716-103723001

Deliveroo is an app and website that enables the public to order food in their area.

A spokesperson for the company said, “The launch will be a major boost to small restaurant businesses across Hailsham who will be able to reach new customers and grow their restaurant businesses through offering delivery.

“Working with Deliveroo increases restaurants’ sales as they can reach a wider range of customers.

“This enables restaurants to expand their businesses, often employing more staff, broadening their menus and lengthening opening times as a result.”

As part of their expansion, Deliveroo is also looking for up to 50 people in Hailsham to become riders.

Berenice Cowan, head of UK expansion for Deliveroo, said, “At last, we’ve arrived in Hailsham.

“We can’t wait to bring everyone great food from local and national favourites, and to help local chefs reach new customers.”

Customers have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance.

Food can also be delivered as soon as possible between 11.30am–11pm.

In celebration of the launch, Deliveroo is offering all new customers £10 off their first two orders using the code, NEWROOTOWN.

This is an offer for new customers only, with a minimum spend of £15 per order.

NEWROOTOWN is valid until August 22 and is capped at 90,000 redemptions.

The voucher cannot be used on any age-restricted products.