The Eastern leg of the awards ceremony, which has been running for 20 years, was hosted at Goffs Manor in Old Horsham Road, Crawley.

Every year, £50,000 is handed out by Hall & Woodhouse — a family brewer, founded in 1777, who run the awards. This year, 19 of the winners were Sussex-based, which totaled to just under £25,000 being donated to local charities.