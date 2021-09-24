Queues seen at Eastbourne petrol stations

Queues have been seen at a number of petrol stations in Eastbourne amid fears of a fuel shortage.

Eye-witnesses said there were queues of vehicles at Tesco, Power and Morrisons petrol stations today (Friday, September 24).

According to another eye-witness, there is also gridlock on Lottbridge Drive due to the ‘panic’.

A queue of vehicles outside a petrol station in High Street, Old Town, Eastbourne SUS-210924-115737001

Yesterday (Thursday, September 23) BP closed some of their sites across the country as they experienced ‘some fuel supply issues’.

The company said they had a lack of both diesel and unleaded petrol because of ‘some delays in the supply chain which has been impacted by the industry-wide driver shortages’.

A spokesperson from BP said, “We are experiencing some fuel supply issues at some of our retail sites in the UK and unfortunately have therefore seen a handful of sites temporarily close due to a lack of both unleaded and diesel grades.

“These have been caused by some delays in the supply chain which has been impacted by the industry-wide driver shortages across the UK and there are many actions being taken to address the issue.

“We continue to work with our haulier supplier to minimise any future disruption and to ensure efficient and effective deliveries to serve our customers.

“We are prioritising deliveries to motorway service areas, major trunk roads and sites with largest demand and seeking to minimise the duration of stock outs.