Opening of new Eastbourne restaurant

Eastbourne’s newest restaurant Flames opened its doors recently in Bolton Road. The venue is the brainchild of the Taylor family who own several other restaurants in the town including Shades in The Beacon. Colin and Sharon Taylor are returning to their original restaurant site from about 37 years ago when it was Shades Restaurant. Colin said, “We all love the restaurant business and are looking forward to this exciting new venture.”

By AnneMarie Field
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 5:24 pm

The interior of Flames in Bolton Road

Flames is in Bolton Road

The restaurant has a state of the art synergy grill

Steaks and burgers are the speciality

Eastbourne
