Opening of new Eastbourne restaurant
Eastbourne’s newest restaurant Flames opened its doors recently in Bolton Road. The venue is the brainchild of the Taylor family who own several other restaurants in the town including Shades in The Beacon. Colin and Sharon Taylor are returning to their original restaurant site from about 37 years ago when it was Shades Restaurant. Colin said, “We all love the restaurant business and are looking forward to this exciting new venture.”
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 5:24 pm
