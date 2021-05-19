New Eastbourne exhibition opens at Beachy Head

The new exhibition, which opened on Monday, May 17, replaces Heritage Eastbourne’s ‘The Story of Eastbourne’ pop up exhibition which was on Terminus Road.

Starting with the formation of the Downs, the exhibition tells the stories of people who helped shape the unique landscape while also presenting a range of local artwork.

Eastbourne Borough Council lead cabinet member for tourism and enterprise Councillor Margaret Bannister said, “After the successful launch of the adjoining gift shop in April, we are thrilled that the next stage of the government roadmap has allowed us to open our brand new Beachy Head Story Exhibition to the public.

The Beachy Head story centre (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210420-160325001

“Featuring stories from the local area, objects from Heritage Eastbourne’s collections and beautifully painted murals by local artist Ellie Fryer, this special exhibition illustrates how people and the environment have worked together to create the Eastbourne Downs that we know and love.

“With highlights including the chance to learn about the famous Beachy Head Woman, see artwork on loan from the Towner Eastbourne and view never-seen-before archaeology, visitors can expect something unique that will appeal to everyone.”

The Beachy Head Story is free to enter, however donations are gratefully received to ensure the long-running of the exhibition.