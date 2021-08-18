Eastbourne woman questions ‘upsetting’ delivery rule

An Eastbourne woman has raised concerns over a rule that suggests items can only be delivered to those with a mobile phone.

Maureen McCann, 82, tried to order an office chair from The Range on Lottbridge Drove at the beginning of last month but said she was told delivery was not an option despite having a landline phone.

According to Mrs McCann, she was told the rule was in place so customers can receive texts from the delivery driver.

The Range in Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne. Picture from Google Street Maps. SUS-210818-153247001

Mrs McCann said she eventually managed to convince the store to send an office chair but feared others may not have the same luck.

She said, “Not everybody at my age group has a mobile phone or can use one.

“There are a lot of people like me who are partially sighted.

“It must be very difficult if you want to buy something that has to be delivered.

“It is very bad in that respect. I was very disappointed.”

Mrs McCann, who is unable to use a mobile phone because she is partially sighted, also questioned how many people with a disability are being held back by the rule.

She said, “I think years ago if you went into a store and it needed to be delivered it was just delivered.

“The world has gone mad. Going into a shop to purchase something and to say you can’t because you haven’t got a mobile phone, it has gone a bit far.”

Mrs McCann, who has lived in the area all of her life, said she was left ‘upset’ following the incident but sympathised with staff.

She said, “I have got no problems with the people who were serving me because they were only doing what they have got to do.”