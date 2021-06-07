Eastbourne tech charity forced to shut

Tubbs Computer Supplies was set up in 2013 with the aim of refurbishing computers for people in Sussex.

On social media Chris Hunnisett, who runs the charity, said, “Some sad news as of today. I am starting the process of shutting Tubbs.

“It is a funding issue unless we get some money in.

Chris Hunnisett with Caroline Ansell. SUS-201014-152048001

“Thank you for your support.”

Back in October 2020 the Community Interest Company joined Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell in the Get Your Kit Out campaign.

The campaign’s aim was to reduce the digital divide in Eastbourne while also helping children access educational material during the pandemic.

To read more click here.