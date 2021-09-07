Bubble tea shop opens in Eastbourne

A bubble tea shop has opened in an Eastbourne shopping centre.

Pearls, which also has a shop in Brighton, has renovated and moved into a unit in The Beacon which had its ‘soft opening’ today (Tuesday, September 7).

A spokesperson from the company said, “We are just putting the finishing touches to the shop and completing the staff training.”

Pearls in The Beacon, Eastbourne SUS-210709-094039001

Pearls serves dozens of beverages including milk teas, bubble coffees and fruit teas.

Bubble tea, which is originally from Taiwan, gets its name from the black tapioca pearls that sit at the bottom of the drink.

Pearls’ Brighton branch boasts a Google rating of 4.2 stars from 305 reviews and the price for a traditional bubble tea starts at £3.80.