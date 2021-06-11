An Eastbourne escape room is reopening with new dinosaur theme

The Locked Room on Gildredge Road is reopening on Friday, June 18, with a new dinosaur-themed space.

Escape rooms were allowed to open from May 18, in line with government guidance, but The Locked Room remained shut in order to complete building its new experience.

Founder George Rudland-Wood said, “We have been building a new experience that wasn’t finished until about two weeks ago and we had to do testing.

Jurassic World, the new experience at The Locked Room, Eastbourne.SUS-211106-144839001

“It has been five months of very hard building with a lot of testing in the last couple of weeks.”

Mr Rudland-Wood, who also designs and builds the rooms, said visitors will have an hour to try to escape.

Groups of two to six can try to escape Jurassic Land with prices ranging from £14.50 to £22.50 each.

The Locked Room opened back in 2018 and Mr Rudland-Wood said bookings have already started coming in for next weekend following a difficult lockdown.

He said, “It has been extremely difficult.

“Last year we did an online escape room.

“It was alright but we are better at building the real life stuff.”