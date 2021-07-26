‘Adventure’ bar announces Eastbourne opening date

Boom: Battle Bar is set to open its doors in The Beacon on August 1.

The £1.2 million ‘battleground’ combines unique, quirky games with street food and themed cocktails.

A spokesperson for the bar said, “There’s Bavarian axe throwing, crazier golf, two of the longest shuffleboards in the UK, augmented reality darts, beer pong, Hammerschlagen, tables made out of swings and more.”

Boom: Battle Bar in Lakeside, Essex. SUS-210726-144609001

According to the bar, their loaded platters and chicken wings are paired with extravagant ‘themed cocktails’, including a ‘ping pong colada’ and a ‘hole in one’ which is served alongside a frozen golf ball.

The Battle Bar also shows live sports, has themed nights – where you can battle the bartenders to win free drinks – and has regular DJ appearances.

Battle Bar has created 10 full-time and 30 part-time jobs in the town, according to the company.

Boom: Battle Bar CEO Elliott Shuttleworth said, “We are so pumped to be able to finally open in Eastbourne

Boom: Battle Bar in Norwich. SUS-210726-145145001

“We’ve gone full-throttle to ensure the games, the food and the drinks are 10-out-of-10 across the board.

“Boom: Battle Bar is the complete, ultimate destination venue.

“I know people have been staying at home a lot over the last 18 months, but we’re so happy to be able to provide a safe place for people to start getting social again.

“Bookings will open shortly and we’re geared up for everything from date nights to corporate events.“

Boom: Battle Bar in Lakeside, Essex. SUS-210726-144512001

General manager Georgina Stofell said, “We can’t wait to open our doors and let loose on the people of Eastbourne.

“This is very exciting, so be prepared to compete and be thoroughly entertained at the same time.”

Bookings can be made through the Boom: Battle Bar website with time slots available for all games from August 1.