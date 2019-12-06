Claremont fire - Adjoining hotel set to reopen after huge blaze forced closure

The hotel adjoining the fire damaged Claremont will reopen on Monday (December 9), it has been confirmed.

The Burlington Hotel, which has 159 beds and adjoins the Claremont, had to close for business for the ‘immediate future’ after the huge blaze on Friday, November 22.

Burlington Hotel and Claremont Hotel Eastbourne January 14th 2013 E02057Q ENGSUS00120140114140052

Earlier this week, the manager of the hotel said it will reopen when the cordon is lifted on Eastbourne seafront.

In an announcement today (Friday, December 6), a spokesperson for the hotel said: “Although there was no damage to the Burlington Hotel, we were advised by the local authority to close to allow work to continue on the adjacent Claremont Hotel.

“We have now been advised that we can reopen the Burlington Hotel and are looking forward to welcoming guests on Monday, December 9.”

The hotel has been closed since the day of the fire and emergency services have been working around the clock to maintain safety in the area.

Claremont Hotel fire, photo by Jimmy Gomes

Christine Caulfield, the general manager, earlier thanked the fire and rescue service for the work they did when fire broke out.

