Chance to see Eastbourne Pier’s Camera Obscura during Airbourne

There will be an opportunity to see Eastbourne’s famous Camera Obscura once again during all four days of Airbourne this week.

The obscura, which dates back to 1901, has been out of action for a number of years.

The staircase leading up to it has now been repaired but the camera itself is still undergoing major repairs.

Eastbourne Pier owner Abid Gulzar is inviting residents and visitors to witness the obscura again and see the progress that has been made.

It will be open to the public from 9am until 11am on each day of Airbourne, starting Thursday (August 15).

There will be a tour every 20 minutes starting at 9am with the last one at 10.40am. Tours start at the bottom of the steps by the Ocean Suite towards the end of Eastbourne Pier.

Mr Gulzar said, “There has always been massive interest in the camera obscura on the pier.

“It is a lengthy process to complete the works and we have experts on site each week working on it.

“This is a chance to talk to the experts. You can see the magical views of the pier through the obscura and I’m hoping soon it will be fully back to use.

“I think this will be very popular and we thought Airbourne was the perfect time to do this. Please do come along.”