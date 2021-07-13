Campaign to save Eastbourne burger van ends in success
An Eastbourne woman who has had a burger van site for 29 years was given eight weeks notice to make way for a new Costa Coffee drive-thru but a campaign means she can now stay.
Sharon Potter has run her burger van outside B&Q in Hampden Retail Park since 1991.
She says she was given two months notice to leave. This is because Costa Coffee is coming to the site and needs the two car parking spaces she occupies.
A petition and Facebook page were set up to support Sharon: https://www.facebook.com/SAVE-Our-Shazza-103203912047201
Councillor Amanda Morris has now revealed that Sharon’s space is safe.
In a Facebook comment, Cllr Morris said, “I spoke to my fellow councillors today regarding this and we were all very upset about this so after a few phone calls I can confirm Sharon will be allowed to stay.
“Eastbourne Borough Council will make sure she has her own pitch when the site is redeveloped.”
Eastbourne Borough Council has been approached for an official comment.