Campaign to save Eastbourne burger van ends in success

Sharon Potter and her burger van (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210713-185025001

Sharon Potter has run her burger van outside B&Q in Hampden Retail Park since 1991.

She says she was given two months notice to leave. This is because Costa Coffee is coming to the site and needs the two car parking spaces she occupies.

A petition and Facebook page were set up to support Sharon: https://www.facebook.com/SAVE-Our-Shazza-103203912047201

Councillor Amanda Morris has now revealed that Sharon’s space is safe.

In a Facebook comment, Cllr Morris said, “I spoke to my fellow councillors today regarding this and we were all very upset about this so after a few phone calls I can confirm Sharon will be allowed to stay.

“Eastbourne Borough Council will make sure she has her own pitch when the site is redeveloped.”

Eastbourne Borough Council has been approached for an official comment.