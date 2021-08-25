Bungalow could be demolished to make way for five new houses in Westham

According to plans submitted to Wealden District Council, the three-bed Kinketchem bungalow just off Peelings Lane would be knocked down and replaced with five homes.

The 0.62 hectare site, just south of the A27, currently has two access points, but central access is needed which can be achieved by removing the bungalow, plans say.

Existing stables and small containers to the north and south of the site will be removed too according to the plans.

Peelings Lane plans.

Plans say the site is surrounded by residential properties and one commercial property and ‘a study of local architecture character has been undertaken’ to make sure the proposal is suitable for the area.

If approved, one three-bed bungalow and four four-bed houses would be built along with parking spaces and garages – all in a ‘cottage suburban style’.

Planners say, “By providing housing on this site it will turn an unused area into a pleasant landscaped space whilst still retaining the visual break in development along Peelings Lane.”

Members of the public can comment on the plans until September 10.

Peelings Lane plans.

Peelings Lane plans.