Bohemian Rhapsody on big screen in Eastbourne

Last year’s blockbuster movie Bohemian Rhapsody will be shown on a giant outdoor screen in Eastbourne in the summer.

Film by the Water is being held at the Waterfront at Sovereign Harbour on July 27 from 7.30pm-11.30pm..

A spokesperson for the organisers said, “Bring your blankets and camping chairs and settle in for an evening of Bohemian Rhapsody on a giant screen under the stars.

“It will be a foot stomping celebration of Queen, their music and the life of their extraordinary frontman Freddie Mercury.”