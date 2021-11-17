Benefit claimant figures: Latest update for Eastbourne

In the new data from the Office of National Statistics it was revealed there was a slight rise in the number of people claiming Universal Credit in Eastbourne – standing at 11,117 in October.

Looking at the UK overall there has been a rise in the number of people employed in the month after furlough ended as the country continues to recover from the pandemic.

Karra Brenchley from Eastbourne Jobcentre said, “Alongside the government’s plan for jobs our focus is also getting people back to work.

Job news in Eastbourne

“With more employers looking to recruit at this time of the year taking on a job just before Christmas, even if temporary, is a great way for jobseekers to build key skills and confidence.

“Moving forward this can really support in future job searches and applications and our dedicated work coaches and employer advisors in Jobcentres are here to support you on that journey”

Minister for Welfare Delivery David Rutley said, “Universal Credit continues to offer a safety net for those who need it and nearly two million working claimants will be better off by £1,000 a year on average, thanks to upcoming changes to make our taper rate and work allowances more generous.

“Those out of work will continue to be supported on their employment journey by our Plan for Jobs, whilst our £500m Household Support Fund is also supporting the most vulnerable with essential costs this winter.”