Benefit claimant figures: Latest update for Eastbourne

In the new data from the Office of National Statistics it was revealed there was a slight rise in the number of people claiming Universal Credit in Eastbourne – standing at 11,483 in June.

This comes as data released found there was an increase of 27,348 people on Universal Credit across the UK between May and June this year.

Despite this, the number of new people claiming unemployment-related benefits and searching for work is returning to the pre-covid level across the UK.

Employment news for July

The monthly average for the year ending May 2021 was 215,000 compared to 200,000 for the year ending May 2020.

The south east remains as the region with the highest employment rate in the UK at 77.7 per cent and an unemployment rate that is lower than the national average.

The data is released as the UK edges closer to the delayed ‘freedom’ day on July 19 when almost all legal restrictions are lifted in England. Changes include nightclubs being able to open and there is no limit to the number of people who can meet up.

Face masks are no longer a legal requirement and the one-metre social distancing rule will be removed.