Bake Off star to launch new Eastbourne cookware store

Specialist cookware brand ProCook is to open its doors in Eastbourne this week.

To celebrate the launch of the store at 10 Cornfield Road, ProCook has invited 2017 Great British Bake Off finalist and 2019 Great New Year’s Bake Off winner Steven Carter-Bailey to treat shoppers to a baking demonstration and Q&A on Friday (August 23).

Steven will be in store from 10am, with ‘savoury and sweet showstoppers’ demoing at 11am and 1.30pm. ProCook will also be running a competition for event attendees to win a bakeware set worth over £250.

The Eastbourne ProCook store is the 40th for the chain, which has specialised in cookware and kitchenware for 25 years.

The Eastbourne store is one of 13 to open over the coming weeks, with two other East Sussex stores having opened last week in Brighton and Lewes.

Bake Off winner Steven said: "I’m delighted to be partnering with ProCook to launch their new stores – I’m sure there are plenty of budding local bakers who will enjoy shopping for their kitchen as much as I do!"

In addition to the meet and greet with Steven, visitors to the store will be treated to nibbles and coffee, and demonstrations of the latest kitchen gadgets.

The Steven Carter-Bailey baking demonstration is open to all visitors to the ProCook store and starts at 10am on Friday August 23, at ProCook, 10 Cornfield Road, BN21 4QE.