Award-winning film to be aired for free in Eastbourne

An award-winning film about the ‘systematically dismantled’ NHS is to be aired for free in Eastbourne.

The cinema screening of the ‘Under The Knife’ documentary will start at 7pm on October 15 at the Martello Suite of the View Hotel.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Save The NHS, which has organised the event, said, “This film shows how the NHS has been systematically dismantled and undermined for many years.

“This destruction of our country’s pride and joy is the reason why so many of us find it hard to get a GP appointment and see ourselves stuck on waiting lists.

“We all depend on the NHS - illness can strike any one of us at any time. This film will arm you with the information you need to understand what you can do to help save the NHS.”

According to the film’s official website, BAFTA award-winning movie director Ken Loach said, “This film is a weapon in our struggle to save the NHS.

“There should be details of the film in every hospital reception, every GP’s waiting room, every community centre.”

The 90-minute feature is directed by Susan Steinberg and narrated by Alison Steadman.

To book tickets visit www.undertheknifefilm.co.uk/screenings or phone 020 3633 8477.

For further information, visit https://esussexsavethenhs.wordpress.com/