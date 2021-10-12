Artwork to tackle graffiti and community fridge created through financial scheme in Eastbourne

The devolved budget scheme allows people to contact their local councillors with funding suggestions for initiatives, events, or one-off works.

Each ward is given £10,000 each year for the scheme with the aim of improving the lives of residents.

Councillors in Old Town and Upperton have donated £700 towards new artwork coming to the Gingerbread Café in Gildredge Park.

Councillors support cafe’s colourful mural to tackle graffiti. Photo from Eastbourne Borough Council. SUS-211210-094853001

The café and surrounding walls have become a frequent target for graffiti and it is hoped mural boards will prevent any further defacing of the building.

Additionally, Old Town councillors have given their support to the new community fridge for Old Town to help the estimated 450 families in food poverty across the ward.

Their £500 award to Victoria Baptist Church in Eldon Road has helped set up the project for those who struggle to make their weekly shopping budget stretch far enough.

The community fridge tackles food waste by taking excess produce from shops and making it available to the community.