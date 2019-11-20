Annual Christmas toy appeal launched in Eastbourne

The annual Salvation Army and Eastbourne Herald Toy Appeal has kicked off.

From now until mid-December, shoppers can donate toys in collection boxes in stores in Eastbourne.

Drop off points are at Sainsbury’s, Argos, ASDA, M&S, Morrisons, Tesco and Waitrose.

The campaign has been running as a tin and toy appeal for more than 20 years but this year is concentrating on collecting toys to be given to children living in families in crisis.

Pauline Peagham-Phillips at the Salvation Army in Langney Road, said, “Last year the Salvation Army in Eastbourne helped 98 families – of which there was just under 200 children with toys and gifts.

“It is very important that the public help us out by donating a toy and placing it in the Salvation Army boxes which can be found at the front of the stores by the check out desks.

“We rely on the generosity of the public who are always ready to meet the challenge to provide the toys and gifts for families in Eastbourne and the surrounding areas.

“The information about the families in crisis mainly comes from government bodies or agencies which the Salvation Army work with throughout the year and so may not be included in other appeals.

“For some of these families these may be the only gifts they receive this year.

“We want people to give a little this year to make Christmas brighter.”

The Salvation Army will be wrapping the toys and delivering them the week before Christmas.