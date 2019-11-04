£500K cash boost for Eastbourne venue

An Eastbourne venue has been given a cash boost of almost half a million pounds.

Eastbourne’s Towner Art Gallery is one of 46 organisations to be awarded funding in the latest round of handouts from the Arts Council.

A total of £12.3 million has been awarded nationally with the Towner receiving £499,000.

The building’s curator Joe Hill says the money will “transform the Towner’s ground floor to create a more welcoming space for visitors and support its ambition to grow visitor numbers and generate income over the coming years”

The work will see development of the galley’s café and retail facilities improving accessibility and will also create two new studios for exhibitions and activities, which will also be available for private hire.

Mr Hill said, “We are delighted to have been successful in our application for Arts Council England capital funding, which will truly transform our gallery for generations to come.

“The funding will help us to fulfil our ambitions to engage with audiences locally, nationally and internationally and develop further an ambitious, open, inter-generational public programme.

“It will also allow us to build our commercial resilience in the current climate and improve facilities available for both corporate and creative producers to utilise for hire.”

Hedley Swain at Arts Council England said, “It’s really important arts and cultural organisations have the right buildings and equipment in place to create and present great work for audiences across the country. And so we’re delighted to support the Towner’s ambitious plans to enhance its visitor experience and hope it will provide a strong platform for its continued success.”