49 new homes could be built in Langney

Planning permission has already been granted for 35 houses and flats on the former brickworks and Wood’s Cottages site off Swanley Close.

But now developers Park Lane Homes (South East) Ltd want to build 49 terraced houses in the area, which will be known as Wateringbury Way.

In a design and access statement submitted to Eastbourne council with the planning application, a spokesperson for the developers said the scheme would provide nine three bedroom houses, 33 two bedroom houses and the remainder would have two bedrooms with a home office.

Eighty parking spaces are planned and there would be security pad controlled automatic entrance gates.

The spokesperson added, “The range of houses would give a good range of housing choice including family housing, those suitable for first time buyers and those wishing to downsize.

Developers also say that due to costs and other factors, the scheme would not be financially viable if affordable or social housing had to be provided.