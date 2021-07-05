10 places to go for brunch in Eastbourne

BusinessA full fry-up English breakfast. Picture by Shutterstock PPP-210306-101626006 10 places to go for brunch in EastbourneBrunch is rising in popularity, and here are 10 great places to go in Eastbourne.By India Wentworth Monday, 5th July 2021, 2:38 pm 1. The Beach Deck in Royal Parade has views of the sea.Photo: Haywards Heath Buy photo2. Bill's in Terminus Road is a popular chain for brunch.Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth Buy photo3. Skylark in Grove Road has a range of eggs and pancakes. Buy photo4. Beanzz Coffee & Kitchen in Grove Road also has a choice of loose leaf teas, smoothies and fresh bakes. Photo from Google Maps. SUS-210507-135424001 Buy photoNext Page Page 1 of 3