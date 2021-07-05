A full fry-up English breakfast. Picture by Shutterstock PPP-210306-101626006

10 places to go for brunch in Eastbourne

Brunch is rising in popularity, and here are 10 great places to go in Eastbourne.

By India Wentworth
Monday, 5th July 2021, 2:38 pm

1.

The Beach Deck in Royal Parade has views of the sea.

2.

Bill's in Terminus Road is a popular chain for brunch.

3.

Skylark in Grove Road has a range of eggs and pancakes.

4.

Beanzz Coffee & Kitchen in Grove Road also has a choice of loose leaf teas, smoothies and fresh bakes. Photo from Google Maps. SUS-210507-135424001

