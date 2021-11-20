The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show heads to Hastings

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show. Photo Russ Rowland

Following multiple seasons in London and New York, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show will play four performances in Hastings from November 23-24.

Spokesman Fraser Ward said: “Recreating Eric Carle’s stories for live theatre, four puppeteers bring a menagerie of 75 enchanting puppets to life in a magical show that faithfully recreates the colourful world of Carle’s illustrations.

“The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show features four classic titles; Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, The Very Lonely Firefly and, of course, The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

“Eric Carle’s books have captivated generations of readers with their iconic hand-painted illustrations and distinctively simple stories, introducing millions of children to a bigger, brighter world and to their first experience of reading itself. Carle has illustrated more than 70 books, most of which he also wrote, and more than 169 million copies of his books have sold around the world.

“His best-known work, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, has nibbled its way into the hearts of millions of children all over the world, and in 2019 celebrated its 50th Anniversary. Since it was first published in 1969 it has been translated into 62 languages and sold over 54 million copies, remaining one of the top ten bestselling children’s books of all time.”

The theatre show is created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller and presented by MEI Worldwide, independent producers of live family entertainment.

Jonathan Rockefeller: “Eric Carle’s work has delighted young readers for generations. For so many children it is almost a rite of passage to be introduced to reading from this book – and it is the perfect introduction to the theatre with 75 incredible puppets coming to life in front of their eyes!”

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show premiered in Australia in 2015 before opening in New York at the Acorn Theatre in January 2016. The New York production broke box office records and attracted celebrities with families including Chelsea Clinton, Emily Blunt, Neil Patrick Harris and Diane Sawyer. The show had its West End premiere at the Ambassadors Theatre in December 2016 and has since played multiple seasons in London and across the UK.