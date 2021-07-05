The tale of Hollywood’s very first freelance film journalist

Two favourites of Hastings’ Gaiety Theatre in the Victorian period were actors Charles Kean Chute and Sybil Claridge. Their daughter Margaret Chute not only took to the stage, but also wrote her own plays that opened at Eastbourne. But Margaret soon became captivated by a new art form – cinema – until in the 1920s she bought a ticket to Hollywood to meet the stars of the silver screen for herself. Returning home, Margaret published her interviews with the likes of Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford, Lillian Gish and Douglas Fairbank, so creating for herself a whole new profession, becoming Hollywood’s very first freelance film journalist.