The Circus of Horrors returns to Brighton

They are offering a special show as part of the Brighton Fringe Festival in the Big Top on Preston Park on Saturday, June 19 at 8pm.

Spokeswoman Asia Saiwcka said: “The cult show has a strong connection with Brighton. Brighton Racecourse was the first venue it performed in after Glastonbury in 1995. It has performed in the city many times since. Its founder and creator Dr Haze even stood as a parliamentary candidate

in the 2017 general election.

“The Circus of Horrors in a fangtasic phantasmaglorious show featuring amazing and bizarre circus acts from all over the world from sword swallowers swallowing everything from the leg of a chair to a lit neon tube, Hairculean hair-hanging Diva, bat-like Sinister Sisters hanging from their teeth alone, whirlwind jugglers, wheel of death daredevils, globe of death bikers, voodoo acrobats, pickled people and human pin cushions – all seamlessly joined together by an original shock rock sound track and performed with a forked tongue firmly in each cheek.

“Imagine a brilliant rock show combined with amazing, bizarre and daredevil circus acts. If Quentin Tarantino had directed Cirque Du Soleil, you would be half way there.”