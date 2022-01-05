Take That and Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons tribute shows coming to Eastbourne

The two events are part of the Bandstand on Tour programme, which sees concerts normally performed at the seafront venue being moved inside to the Shackleton Hall in the Welcome Building in the heart of the Devonshire Quarter.

The Ragdolls will star in the Jersey Bos Tribute Show on Friday January 14.

The show will journey through the well-known career of one of the most successful bands of all time, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, and will play their classic songs such as Sherry, Walk Like a Man, and Oh What a Night.

The music of Take That and Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons will be performed at the Welcome Building this month as part of the Bandstand on Tour programme. SUS-220501-151042001

On Saturday January 15, the show will be The Take That Experience. Audiences will be treated to all the hits from the boy-band’s career, such as Relight My Fire, Patience and Back For Good.

A spokesperson for the Bandstand on Tour programme said, “The sounds of Take That and Four Seasons set to rock Eastbourne’s Welcome Building.

“The Ragdolls promise slick choreography - and the highly distinctive falsetto this tribute act has, adds the authentic look and has the sound of the original act down to a tee.

“On Saturday January 15, it’s the turn of The Take That Experience – five wonderfully talented guys with a remarkable on-stage chemistry, full replica costumes and an outstanding tribute show performance.

“This Take That tribute band promises a show that has all the versatility, humour, experience and magic of the real Take That.”

Tribute tickets cost £8.95 for adults in advance (child £6.95) and doors open at 7.30pm for 8pm performances. Friends of Eastbourne Bandstand cardholders receive 10% off most ticket prices.