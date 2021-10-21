Peacehaven Players confirm cancellation of their Christmas Cinderella

Peacehaven Players director Cinderella Mandie Fairhall

“This is entirely due to issues in securing the services of sound and lighting contractors in the wake of disruptions caused to the entertainment industry following the Covid lockdowns.

“Despite exhaustive efforts made to resolve this situation, and as we cannot stage a quality show without sound and lighting, we have had to conclude reluctantly that the show cannot go ahead.

“Rehearsals had been going well, lines learnt, songs practised and dance steps about to be introduced. All the cast are sorely disappointed, and we are sorry for the disappointment this will bring to many in Peacehaven and wider afield. This one bit of Christmas cheer will be missing this year.

“The Peacehaven Players remain committed to providing quality entertainment. We intend to return to the stage in June 2022 to perform the long-awaited premier of Lights Out Over London by Michelle Roman, and of course a pantomime for Christmas 2022.