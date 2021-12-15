Pantomime returns to The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne

Cinderella The Royal Hippodrome Eastbourne

“Joining Roberts (Buttons) in the spectacular Hippodrome panto are returning favourites – Eastbourne’s own Katie Sanders as Cinderella, Rachel Cantrill as Fairy G and the wicked Paul Leno and Jack Everson as the ugliest sisters in pantoland. Joining the company is West End vocalist Jonny Ritchie as magical Baron Hardup. Hippodrome Summer Season star Grant Martins as Prince Charming and Daniel Garnham as Dandini also join the company. This family favourite promises to be a laugh-a-minute modern family pantomime which everyone can enjoy!”

Executive producer for Neon Theatrical and director of the panto, Paul Leno added: “Not only am I so excited to be back working in a theatre after such a long break during the pandemic, but one such as the Hippodrome which boasts such fond memories for me. This year, I am delighted to be co-producing the panto with the management of the Hippodrome – Alex and Debbie Adams. We have decided to collaborate to be able to bring the best show that Eastbourne can offer. The dates are longer, there are more performances and the show will be bigger than previous Christmas seasons.”

Alex Adams, managing director for the Hippodrome, said: “Myself and the entire team are so excited to be bringing family panto back to this beautiful theatre. After the year we’ve all had, it’s going to be an absolute pleasure to bring laughter and happiness back into the building and our lives. Panto is such a brilliant way for families to congregate together at Christmas. We’re offering a show that is family friendly, affordable and still gives the audience an incredible experience.”