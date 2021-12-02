My Favourite Things to go on show in Eastbourne

Willingdon School of Dancing's Christmas show is on Saturday December 11 SUS-210112-104459001

Dancers have been working hard in rehearsals to perfect their pirouettes and pointes to bring to the stage My Favourite Things.

Glynis Hall, principal of the school said: “I am absolutely delighted that we are able to bring our Christmas show to the beautifully refurbished Winter Garden Theatre this December. All the dancers have been working extremely hard and I am very proud of them all.”

Supporting Glynis with the production is teacher Maggie Waters. Maggie said: “We are thrilled to be once again staging this fantastic Christmas event and the company are very much looking forward to showcasing their incredible talents.”

The Willingdon School of Dancing is an inclusive dance school and welcomes dancers of all ages and abilities.

The school’s most senior member is former dance teacher Janet Joy, 90 years young, and the youngest member of the company is Olivia Hearn, three.

My Favourite Things can be seen on Saturday, December 11 at the Winter Garden Theatre Eastbourne, with both matinee and evening performances.