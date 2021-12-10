Ghostly tales in Eastbourne

Nicholas Collett

Gavin Robertson, who created the West End hit Thunderbirds F.A.B and who now lives in Eastbourne, has teamed up again with Hastings-based Royal Shakespeare Company actor Nicholas Collett for three performances in Eastbourne.

Gavin, who is also artist-in-residence at Eastbourne College, and Nicholas have worked together before on seven other productions that have taken them around the UK to Australia, the USA and even Russia.

The Ghost Of A Smile features two of Charles Dickens’ creepy tales – with a comic twist. Gavin said: “Two yarns to chill and charm! Stories with a shiver and a smile! Like The Woman in Black, but funnier, with fewer people!”

These three performances are the last in England before a season in Florida, USA.

They will be at The Grove Theatre, Eastbourne Library, Grove Rd, BN21 4TL on December 10 at 7.30pm, December 11 at 2.30pm, and December 11 at 7.30pm