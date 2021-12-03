Entertainment for all ages from The Rattonians on Eastbourne stage

Rattonians Christmas Spectacular 2021

A Christmas Spectacular, Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne, Wednesday 1st to Saturday 4th December, 2021

The Rattonians told us their Christmas Spectacular would provide great entertainment for all ages – and it certainly does!

True to their word, they wow us with musical favourites, seasonal classics, glamour, dazzling dancing and a visit from Santa.

It has an unconventional start featuring two numbers from the Book of Mormon, a controversial musical whose satire highlights racial and sexual stereotypes, and which people either love or hate.

Eliza Hackett, Star Bray, Laura Sivers and the excellent girl dancers then enthral the audience with Just Arrived from Copacabana. The girls are excellent throughout and do full justice to the superb choreography of Debbie Adams and Jan Lynton.

Laura Sivers delivers a spell-binding solo, Defying Gravity from Wicked, and the superb Damon Willer, supported by the company, gives a rousing version of Flash Bang Wallop from Half a Sixpence. Their timing is spot on!

We are also treated to a great comic duet from Mark and Melanie Adams, poking good natured fun at talented son Alex with Who Taught Him Everything He Knows. Mark and Melanie, who produce the show together with Alex and Debbie, also make other first-rate contributions.

Alex ends the first half in style by leading the company in The Greatest Show. There are other outstanding performances from Georgie Williams, Jonathan Stephens, Nick Hollands and Sophie Groves.

Festive numbers are reserved for the second half and are well worth the wait, with The Most Wonderful Time of the Year by Alex Adams and the company creating the perfect start.

Eliza Hackett and Libby Rudolph join Alex, Laura, Nick, Star, Jonathan and Damon in That's Christmas To Me, and the company ends an entertaining evening with a Christmas medley.

Star Bray's vocal coaching, Nick Todd's sound design and Ray Grove's technical and lighting designs contribute greatly to a musical extravaganza.