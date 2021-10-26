Edinburgh Fringe ‘legend’ comes to Eastbourne for two shows

Winston Churchill show in Eastbourne

Pip Utton will star in the one-man show called ‘Churchill’s Finest Hour’ at the Grove Theatre on Friday and Saturday (October 29 and 30) at 8pm .

Play organisers said, “Pip is a legend of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. This is a witty, moving and powerful one-man performance featuring Churchill’s most famous speeches, his brilliant one-liners and remarkable stories from his long and eventful life.

“Churchill has been getting a hard time in the press recently with attempts to vandalise his statue at Parliament Square but this play celebrates his life, his achievements and his mischievous wit. The play begins with his statue coming to life so could be an interesting focus for an article to debate his acheivements.”

British Theatre Guide said, “This is a tremendous show beautifully performed.”

Theatre Guide London said, “Actor Pip Utton had the audience in the palm of his hand.”

The Stage said, “A touching glimpse of the great man.”