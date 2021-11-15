Eastbourne: meet The Smeds and The Smoos

The Smeds and The Smoos

Spokeswoman Aimee Pugh said: “We’re off on an out of the world adventure which will transport young theatre goers on a flight of imagination which will soar beyond the stars and stay in their memories for years to come!

“On a far-off planet, Smeds and Smoos can’t be friends.

“So when a young Smed and Smoo fall in love and zoom off into space together, how will their families get them back?

“There will be music, laughs and interplanetary adventures for everyone aged three and up, from Tall Stories – the company that brought The Gruffalo and Room on the Broom live to the stage.

“Soar into space with this exciting adaptation of the award-winning book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.”

Aimee added: “This funny and wise story about friendship will entertain and engage audiences aged three-plus in a way which simply can’t be achieved via any other medium than live theatre.

“The enchanting tale will come to life from a creative team which includes Tall Stories artistic director and co-founder Toby Mitchell who directs, designer Barney George (Kite Runner) and puppet designer Yvonne Stone (CBeebies Space Pirates).

“Sixty minutes with no interval, this show is an ideal introduction to live theatre for youngsters and the Devonshire Park Theatre is a particularly delightful venue for the first theatre trip with welcoming staff, plenty of booster seats available, nappy changing facilities and level access to the stalls available from the side of the theatre.”

Tickets for the show are priced at £13.