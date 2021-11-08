Michael McIntyre coming to Eastbourne for a book signing

Fans will be able to meet Michael McIntyre, 45, in the Asda superstore in the town at 1pm. He will be signing copies of his new autobiography ‘A Funny Life’, which covers his life from his televised act at the Royal Variety Performance in 2006 up to the present day.

Michael will be back in Eastbourne in the new year to perform two warm up shows at the Congress Theatre. Both shows, on January 21 and January 28, quickly sold out so news of the town being included in his book signing tour will please eager fans looking for another opportunity to see the comic.

A spokesperson for the Eastbourne branch of Asda said, “Michael will be the first signing event in store for more than two years and a great fun event for the Eastbourne community to be involved in.”

The comedian is visiting Eastbourne as part of his book tour. SUS-210511-161301001