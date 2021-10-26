Eastbourne authors offer Halloween book-signing
A special Halloween book signing will be held in Haberdasher’s Kitchen coffee shop, on the first floor of Closs & Hamblin at 82-86 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on Wednesday October 27 from 12.45 to 2.15pm.
Authors Heather and Tony Flood will be at the eatery to offer signed copies of books for both children and adults from reduced prices of £5.
Heather will be offering her children’s series of Mousey Mousey books as well as Giant Sticker Monster and Other Children’s Stories and Purple Mist – An Out-of-this-World Adventure! which is for both children and adults.
Tony’s books include fantasy adventure Secret Potion, crime thrillers Triple Tease and Stitch Up! – Killer or Victim? and celebrity book My Life With The Stars – Sizzling Secrets Spilled!, featuring a host of showbiz and sports stars.
The C&H fabrics store is situated opposite the Beacon (former Arndale) Shopping Centre.