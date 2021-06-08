Eastbourne billboard art moved to Lewes

Guerrilla Girls’ The Male Graze, the group’s biggest UK public commission to date, includes a website, online gig and national series of billboards including one that was set to be exhibited in Longstone Road from June 18 to July 18.

The billboard art will now be displayed in Lewes on the A209 opposite the Elephant and Castle pub.

The artwork is part of Art Night, a contemporary art exhibition, in partnership with Towner Eastbourne.

Guerrilla Girls. SUS-210528-122409001

The exhibition is celebrating its fifth edition by taking place in locations across the UK for the first time while continuing for a month.