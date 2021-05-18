British Folklore Customs and Traditions explored in East Sussex exhibition

Homer Sykes 1970s LINCOLNSHIRE FOLKLORE

Homer will be in the St Leonards on Sea gallery on May 17 to answer questions. Four people will be allowed into the gallery at any one time.

Lucy said: “Homer Sykes (b 1949) is a celebrated British documentary photographer whose work has been widely exhibited including at The Tate, The Arnofini and The V&A. His career includes long-term personal projects, many based on the customs and traditions of the British. Homer’s early interest in photography started at school and in 1967 he went to study at The London College of Printing.

“In the early 1970s Homer started his research into documenting traditional British folklore customs and annual events, which has become the largest long-term project of his career. Homer’s unique survey on British customs is an iconic series which contrasts age-old traditions with the modernity of the everyday life.”

Homer said: “My pictures are about people, what they wear, how they look, how they interact with each other, against a background that sets the scene.”.